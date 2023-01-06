Powerful Tunes From Krishna’s Flute That Killed Kamsa’s Demon

A perfect being, or a mahatma feels one with the universe. His colossal power propels everything to work as it does. He can make any body or anything obey his instructions. Everything in this world acts as per his wishes as everything belongs to him. His mere glance or thought or a touch conveys his instructions powerfully. His power is so irrepressible that world automatically listen to his colossal to function perfectly as it is working now. An example for this is Lord Krishna who proved this above point in one such miraculous episodes during his incarnation.

Plight Of The Cows

Krishna was residing in Vrindavan when the embittered Kamsa, ( who was his uncle) in order to avenge him, tried all possible nefarious tricks to eliminate him. He sent his band of asuras with a mission to kill Krishna, in vain. With every failure, his determination strengthened and he doubled his efforts to get Krishna killed under his demonical warriors.

The Asura Enters The Scene

One day he sent a very powerful asura to kill all Krishnas cows in Brindavan.It was an everyday practice for Krishna and his Gopas to take their cows for grazing in the meadows which was far away from Vrindavan. The asura sent by Kamsa entered the meadows and tiptoed into the place to assess the situation around him. He planned to drive all the cows The asura sent by Kamsa arrived at the meadows. He decided to corner all the cows in place by frightening them out of their wits so that he could kill them all together at one go. Seeing his eerie weird form, the cows ran helter skelter, in a chaos, in all possible directions. But he managed to control them somehow and bring them to one place and then begin his killing spree. The unnerved Gopas, trembling with fear, rushed to Krishna to report this case.

Krishna Diffuses The Trouble

Hearing the sad news, Krishna beamed his radiant smile, drew out his flute and started playing a particular tune. This was so captivating that it reached in all directions and cows that were held captive, got charged with some sort of a power, and charged at the asura and floored him in one go. The enchanted cows, as if in a trance, pounced on the asura in such a frenzy that the asura, cornered by 100 cows could do nothing but lose to the mass attack. He tried his magic tricks on them but soon grew tired of it all as nothing could touch those music immersed cows that seemed to have acquired gargantuan powers. Krishna's influence was such that the demon just escaped from the place within batting of an eyelid to just save his life and to report to his Commander Kamsa.

