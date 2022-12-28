How Mayurdhwaja Proved His Mettle To Arjuna And Received Krishna’s Blessings?

Mayurdhwaja had a personality that towered over that of Arjuna. He had cultivated humane values which was further strengthened by devotion towards God. He had a purpose to fulfil and he lived that purpose. He stood the real test of time and the test of might which Lord Krishan threw at him. Despite adverse circumstances, he stuck to his principles and executed the order of the brahmins without batting an eyelid. It was difficult but he was true to his conscience even when he was about to die. His tapasya had obviously ended and he was blessed by the Lord who was pleased with him.

Pandavas Unleash The Sacrificial Horse

Pandavas at the conclusion of the Ashvamedha yaga, unleashed the yaga horse from the yagashala, letting it wander whereever it liked. Whoever welcomed the horse, had to accept his subservience to Yudhisthira or just fight with him to prove his valour.

King Mayuradhwaja was a stauch devotee of Lord Krishna. Full of virtues, and deep knowledge of scriptures, he was well recognized for his sacrificing spirit and compassion. When the sacrificial horse came to his zone, he tied it and imprisoned it.

Arjuna Gets Ready For A Battle

Arjuna who was following the horse with an army got ready to wage a war against him, Krishna used this opportunity to subdue Arjunas pride about his valour and devotion, and show him what real devotion would look like. At the advice of Krishna, Arjuna agreed to meet the King, disguised as a brahmin. Krishna too accompanied him.

Arjuna And Krishna Disguise Themselves As Brahmins

Mayurdhwaja was extremely hospitable to them and arranged a sumptuous feast for them. Before beginning to eat, Lord Krishna fabricated a story about his life to the king.

"Oh king, when I and my friend were passing through the forests, a tiger caught hold of my friends son and dragged his body quickly out of sight. When we found the body of the boy, it was already half eaten. Tiger took pity on us and assured that the boy will be revived only if we satisfied certain conditons. The king wanted to know what the Tiger demanded. Krishna said that the tiger wanted to eat the body of the purest in town and there was none other than the king Mayurdhwaja to fulfil this need. So he requested him to give up his life in order to save the life of the dead boy.

Kings Reaction To Krishna's Request

King, came forward without hesitation and offered the left part of his body. While his body was being cut using a saw, his left eye teared up. Looking at this, Krishna told him that he was not interested in his flesh as he was finding it difficult to give away his left side of the body. Gift given unwillingly cannot be received. King answered that they were tears of joy that he was of service to a brahmin and wanted to know if he could give the other part of his body too, to help the boy come to life.

Lord Krishna at this juncture, revealed his true form to Mayura Dhwaja and blessed him with bliss and peace. Arjuna was humbled by this experience and the king offered his friendship to Arjuna and magnanimously accepted to be subservient to Yudhishthira.

