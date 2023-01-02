Gopi’s Love For Krishna And Shabari’s Love For Rama

A sadhaka will always be in anticipation of his beloved god whose sanctum in his pooja room, he will perfectly clean. Puja room is not just a room to place the idol of God; instead, it is a place where you offer your surrender and anticipation at the feet of God.

Shabari, An Ardent Devotee Of Lord Shri Rama

Sabari, an ardent Rama devotee, was born in a hunter's family. She was in permanent anticipation of Lord Shri Rama to her hermitage. She cleaned the hut every day to usher her lord in and offer her services to him. She also tended to the garden around her house and pruned the plants so that Rama would be pleased to relax in their shade.

Every day, she placed garlands and flowers around her hut, including the walkway to her hut. She cleaned the vessel in which she would pour the holy water that would be used to clean the feet of her Lord. She would make a fresh garland every day to place it on Rama's neck as soon as he arrived. She decorated a wooden chowki on which she would request her Lord to sit and grace her hut. She also chose choicest fruits to feed her lord with it.

Years passed as she continued with this tapasya. Her chants increased in number day by day and her practices grew in intensity. One day, Lord Rama arrived at her hut, to bless her with Moksha or liberation.

Gopis' Incomparable Love Towards Lord Shri Krishna

Similarly, at Brindavan, in the dwaparayuga, when Lord Krishna was a small boy who lived in joy and cheer amidst Gopis, was visited by Akrura whose intention to visit Brindavan was to take Krishna to Mathura to kill Kamsa. Gopis were not ready to leave Krishna that easily to Mathura. They were grieved and listless when Akrura told them about his mission. They abused Akrura and did not let the chariot move forward when Krishna and Balarama got ready to journey to Mathura.

Krishna pacified all Gopis saying that he had an important assignment at Mathura and would return to Brindavan not even wasting a moment. How can he be separated from his favourite friends? So he bid farewell never to return to Brindavan again.

But Gopis, in anticipation of Krishna s arrival back into their lives, kept aside ghee and butter every day to feed him when he came back. They decorated their houses in the best possible manner and drew rangolis around the house. With copious tears, they would watch the path that Krishnas chariot travelled in. every tree, shrub and flower plants waited eagerly for Krishna to return. Their consciousness was totally immersed in his thoughts and soon every Gopi started resembling shri Krishna in appearance and they became personified Krishna.

This was the love that Gopis and Shabari had in their respective deities and both were equally great in their unique ways.

