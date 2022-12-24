.Family Tree Of Pandavas In Mahabharata: Know About The 12 Sons

Pandavas became a household Indian name by the dint of their valour and their values both of which were exemplary. It was due to them that the colossally significant epic of Mahabharata was created. The pandavas were the sons of Pandu and Kunti /Madri who were born in unusual circumstances and ways, Each Pandava prince was born as a blessing from a deity to Kunti. Sons of Pandavas could not equal their parents in valour or values, but they played soldierly roles in the Kurukshetra war where they performed and proved themselves to be fitting scions of the pandavas. They had Lord Krishna himself by their side who helped them with each step they took in their famous yet challenging lives.

There is a legend associated with their death. After the concluding day of the war, Ashwatthama came to Pandavas camp at night and butchered all those five people whom he thought were pandavas. But he had killed all the sons of Pandavas including drishtadyumna and Shikhandi. Sons of Pandavas were called Upapandavas whose details are briefly mentioned in the article below.

The Sons Of Pandavas

It was during Pandava's exile from Hastinapur, that the opportunity to marry arrived during the Swayamvar of Draupadi. Arjuna the bravest of all pandavas won her heart and hands in the archery competition. But the situation developed in such a way that all the pandavas were forced to marry Draupado and each had a son from Draupadi.

They are Prativindhya, Sutasoma, Srutakirti, Satanika, and Srutakarman, respectively. Together, these five sons of Pandavas are also known as the Pandavaputras, or Draupadeyas. From other wives too, they could beget children. They are listed below.

Advertisement

1. Yudhisthira: Prativindhya and Yaudheya

2. Bhima: Sutasoma,Ghatotkach, and Sarvaga

3. Arjuna: Srutakarma,Iravan, Babhruvahana, and Abhimanyu

4. Nakula: Shatanika and Niramitra

5. Sahadeva: Shrutasena and Suhotra

1. Yudhisthira

Draupadi and Devika were the two wives of Yudhishthira. Devika was the daughter of Govasana, of the shaibya tribe. Yudhishthira married her on his own will and they had a son named Yaudheya. Prativindhya, He ruled the kingdom of Shakala and later fought in the great Kurukshetra war for Pandavas.

2. Bhima

He was the only pandava who showed dedicated love towards Draupadi as he was the one who avenged injustice of vastrapaharan that happened to Draupadi. He had three sons from three wives. From Draupadi, Sutasoma was born, and he nearly killed Shakuni in the war but did not survive the war. He had a son by name Ghatotkach. From Hidimba, a demoness. She was the first woman that he married. He married the princess of Kasi, by name Jalandhara and begot Sarvaga.

3. Arjuna

He is the second most famous character of Mahabharata, after Krishna. He was the greatest archer of his times. He married four princesses, Draupadi, Ulupi, Chitrangada, and Subhadra. He had Srutakarma from Draupadi, Iravana from Ulupi, Babhruvahana from Chitrangada, and Abhimanyu from Subhadra. Each of his sons fought the war of Kurukshetra ferociously with the most prominent of them being Abhimanyu. All of them did not survive the war.

4. Nakula

Sahadeva and Nakula were twins that were born to king Pandu and Madri due to the blessings of Ashwini Kumaras. They are step-brothers of Yudhisthira, Bhima, and Arjuna. Nakula was an expert in Horseriding and ayurveda. He had two sons, Shatanika from Draupadi and Niramitra from Karenumati, the daughter of shishupala.

5. Sahadeva

Sahadeva was the youngest and known for his exceptional skills in swordsmanship and astrology. Even Duryodhana sought his astrological advice for any of his plans. He was known for his exemplary swordsmanship. He had two sons, Shrutasena from Draupadi and Suhotra from Vijaya. Vijaya was the daughter of king of Madra who chose Sahadeva through svayamvar.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.