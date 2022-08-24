Womens Equality Day 2022: History Of Womens Equality Day

In the United States, Women's Equality Day is celebrated on 26 August to commemorate the adoption of Amendment XIX (nineteenth Amendment) of the United States Constitution in 1920 to prohibit the states from depriving citizens of the United States of the right to vote based on their gender identity.

It was first celebrated in 1971, designated by Congress in 1973, and proclaimed by the President of the United States each year.

The History Of Women's Equality Day

Every citizen has the right to vote - but that wasn't always the case. In most countries, women have been denied the right to vote until very recently. As early as the 19th century, women began agitating for the right to vote to assert their rights.

States were responsible for determining who was eligible to vote in the United States. According to the 19th Amendment, passed in 1920, everyone has the right to vote regardless of gender. The celebration of Women's Equality Day commemorates the achievements of women's rights activists and highlights the unique challenges women face day to day.

