Women’s Equality Day 2022: Famous Quotes, Wishes And Messages

Women's Equality Day is observed annually on 26 August, which corresponds with the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote in the United States. This day is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women and recognising how far they have come in defying all difficulties.

In honour of Women's Equality Day, let us recall the words of a few remarkable women who have paved the way and achieved great success, serving as role models for future generations.

Women's Equality Day 2022: Quotes

1. "When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous."-Michelle Obama

2. "The test for whether or not you can hold a job should not be the arrangement of your chromosomes." -Bella Abzug

3. "Don't let anyone tell you what you can and can't do or achieve. Do what you want to do and be who you want to be. Just encourage and include each other; don't ostracize the gender in front of you." -Emma Watson

4. "Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong, it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." -G.D. Anderson

5. "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders." -Sheryl Sandberg

6. "Girls are weighed down by restrictions, boys with demands - two equally harmful disciplines." -Simone de Beauvoir

7. "Gender equality is more than a goal in itself. It is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance." -Kofi Annan

8. "You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation."-Brigham Young

9. "We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead." -Beyoncé

10. "There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind."-Virginia Woolf

Women's Equality Day 2022: Wishes And Messages

1. This Women's Equality Day, I'd want to thank all the faceless, loud voices of the past who battled for the rights of women and gave us the life we have today! Thank you to everyone. Happy Women's Equality Day!

2. Rise above societal standards and educate those who continue to believe that women are inferior to men. Happy Equal Rights for Women Day!

3. We must live in a culture that honours, respects, reveres, and idolises women equally with males. Happy Equal Rights for Women Day!

4. Nobody can lower your self-esteem without your consent. Best wishes on International Women's Day!

5. Never forget the impact women have had on your life. Beginning with a mother, then a sister, then a wife, and finally a daughter. Happy Equal Rights for Women Day 2020!