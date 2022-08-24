Womens Equality Day 2022: Date, Theme And Significance Of The Day

Every year on 26 August, Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States to honour the 1920 adoption of Amendment Nineteenth by the country's Constitution. The amendment outlaws states and the federal government from denying citizens of the US the right to vote on the basis of sex.

Let's know about the date, theme and significance of the day.

Women's Equality Day 2022: Date

Countless women worked for decades to achieve equality, not only in the system of voting but in other sectors as well.

The fight against gender quality didn't happen in a day. Prior to the amendment, the Constitution barred women from voting. The amendment prohibits the federal and state governments from preventing women from exercising their right to vote.

The date of 26 August was selected to honour the day in 1920 when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the statement providing American women with the right to vote under the Constitution.

The day was first observed in 1971, was declared by Congress in 1973, and is annually proclaimed by the President of the United States.

Women's Equality Day 2022: Theme

August is the month in which Women's Equality Day is observed annually. The theme for Women's Equality Day in 2022 is "Celebrating Women's Right To Vote." [1]

Last year, the theme of the day was "Women in leadership: Achieving An Equal Future In A Covid-19 World,"

Women's Equality Day 2022: Significance

The year 1920 signified the culmination of 72 years of struggle by a major women's civil rights movement. Before such activities, even eminent philosophers like Rousseau and Kant believed that women's inferior standing in society was entirely logical and acceptable; women were merely "pretty" and "unfit" for serious activity.

In modern times, women's equality has expanded much beyond the right to vote. Many companies worldwide continue to give women equal access to education and employment, in opposition to the oppression and violence against women, as well as the inequality and stereotyping that persist in all societies.