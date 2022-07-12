Woman Explains On TikTok Why She Refrains From Shaving Her Armpits, Video Goes Viral

A North Carolina woman, Jada Mackenzie Travis has recently gone viral for sharing her opinion about not shaving her body hair for the past three years and speaking about people who are judgemental about her decision. The video has garnered over 4.6 million views.

We are part of a society where many get grossed out while seeing women with armpit hair, even though shaving them can cause a minor inconvenience. In the video, Jada says, "I wanna talk about my armpit hair today. And I'm going to send this video to every single person that constantly talks about it. I have not shaved my armpits in three years, and that's a long time, and I'm ready to talk about WHY."

Experts say that pubic hair serves a protective function by trapping pathogens that could otherwise enter your body. Removing pubic hair may therefore make a person more susceptible to common infections. Hair removal can also irritate your skin, leading to skin infections such as cellulitis and folliculitis. In other cases, grooming-related injuries, such as cuts, could become infected, mentions Healthline.

"Allow me to show you the demonstration of what I have drawn this morning. This is us. We are on a floating rock, OK?! This is us on a floatin' rock, and we literally just go like this with all the other floatin' rocks all year round. And I live in the South, and it's a very interesting place. It's a place where people don't always have their teeth, but they really value razors apparently," she says in the video. "And I'll go an hour into the city, and nobody looks at me. 'I'll take my drink, my order, my table.' Nobody looks at me,", she adds while raising her hands to show her armpits.

"But if I go to Love Valley - that's cowboy county - and go to the Dollar General there, and I lift up my arm to pay, it's like the whole place is like, 'Oh my god!!!!' And y'all don't even have teeth. Why are you worried about using a razor? No offence - if you don't have teeth, that's OK. But you shouldn't be crappy about somebody's armpit hair."

Advertisement Advertisement

"And the next thing. The last thing on my list as to why I have armpit hair. Why would I want to shave a part of my body that bends like this, and then the hair is going to grow back like three hours later, and it's going to be hot and sweaty? Like scratch, scratch, scratch - you are creatin' sandpaper."

"If you wanna shave your armpits, I don't give a crap. But I don't wanna shave mine. I shaved mine for like 10 years straight. Every. Single. Day. And it just doesn't matter. We're on a floatin' rock. So, floating rock - nothing matters - do what you want. Have your armpit hair - I don't care."

"I think the key to being happy is to just do whatever the heck you want and not let anybody get in your way, anytime, ever. Do what makes you happy," she concluded in her video on TikTok.

Jada decided to stop shaving her underarm hair in 2019 but as she was into singing and dancing while she grew up and also worked with companies all through high school, she couldn't stop shaving and had to be stage ready at all times, she told BuzzFeed. It is during the same time, that she figured out and realized what made her happy rather than conforming to opinions that weighed her down. This made her feel free and gave her wings, she said.

She believes everyone is special and unique in their own way and she is on a journey to pursue what she feels is true to herself irrespective of other people's opinions. "I believe society has had a hold on women for too long. Now is the time to stand together. Society disregards women when they don't fit a certain mould that has been created by the 'conscious collective.' This has been a heartbreaking shame for generations - oh, what the world has lost by smothering the female power. The healers, creators, artists, and so much more. Standing together as women make us stronger. We must protect and believe in one another, speak kindly, and stand up for what we believe in," she added.