Who Was Anne Frank? Google Dedicates Doodle To Honour The Life Of The Holocaust Victim

On the occasion of the release of Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl on its 75th anniversary, Google honoured the Holocaust victim with doodles illustrating events from her life that she had recorded in her diary. The doodles were released in more than 25 nations, including the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Google doodle also commemorates the birthday of Anne Frank, who would have turned 93 years old earlier this month. The layered collage design used in Anne's diary serves as an inspiration for the doodle design, made by Thoka Maer, who is the art director for Google Doodle.

Image Source: Wikipedia

About Anne Frank's Life

Annelies Marie Frank was born on 12 June 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany. The Frank family moved to Amsterdam in the West in 1933, soon after Adolf Hiter became Chancellor when the Nazi Party won the federal election.

Following Germany's invasion of the Netherlands in 1940, Dutch Jews were subjected to discrimination and persecution. One month prior to her family going into hiding and one month before her 13th birthday, Frank received a book where she wrote about her hiding experience.

The first entry in the diary by Anne was marked on June 20, 1942. After relocating to the Achterhuis, also known as the Secret Annex, she started writing frequently and extensively about the constraints imposed on Dutch Jews, her experience of going into hiding, her relationships with family and her aspirations.

Frank's diary ends with a note dated August 1, 1944. She was taken into custody three days after the Nazi Grüne Polizei raided the annex, and she was then sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Along with over 8,000 other women, Frank was transferred to Bergen-Belsen. Edith Frank, her mother, was left behind and passed away shortly. Frank passed away in Bergen-Belsen a year later, at the start of 1945.

There is evidence that suggests that Frank died as a result of the typhus epidemic that was raging throughout the camp during those times. The exact cause of her death is unknown. The plague is known to have killed around 17,000 Jews.

Google Doodle On Anne Frank

Google made a Google Doodle in the memory of Frank. According to the giant search engine, when Netflix launched My Best Friend Anne Frank on its streaming service in February 2022, the popularity of Anne Frank reached a pinnacle, and she became the most searched topic worldwide.

The Netherlands, where Anne Frank spent the majority of her life, is the nation that has seen the most searches for her since 2004.

According to Google, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam is Googled more frequently than the Van Gogh Museum, which is also located in the Dutch capital. Anne Frank is one of the top 60 search subjects for Jewish culture.