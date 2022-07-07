Who Is Jayshree Ullal? Forbes-Listed Indian-American Richest Self-Made Woman In US

A woman from India has made it onto Forbes' list of the richest self-made women, giving the country reason to celebrate. Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, is one of just five Indian-Americans on Forbes' list, with a net worth of USD 1.7 billion.

Image Source: Wikipedia

In the eighth annual list released by Forbes, she is ranked 15th, ahead of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and behind Bio-Rad Laboratories co-founder Alice Schwartz. In 2022, she arrived at the top with a net worth of USD 2.1 billion. Her net worth has currently decreased to USD 1.7 billion as a result of the stock market's weakness.

Early Life

Jayshree Ullal was born in London (United Kingdom) and grew up in New Delhi. She attended Santa Clara University to study engineering management and San Francisco State University to study electrical engineering, before joining the Arista team when the company had fewer than 50 workers and no income. She was appointed president and CEO of the business in 2008.

She joined the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing firm that went public in September 2020, according to Forbes. The company's revenue in 2020 was USD 2.3 billion.

Ullal holds 5% of the shares of Arista Network. She is also recognised for turning the company into a $1 billion enterprise.

In addition, Jayshree Ullal has won other honours, such as E&Y's Entrepreneur of the Year (2015), Fortune's Top 20 Business People (2019) and Barron's World's Best CEOs (2018).

Other Details

There are other Indian-Americans on the list besides Ulla. Neerja Sethi, who has a net worth of $1 billion, is ranked number 24. Sethi and her husband, Bharat Desai, cofounded the IT consultancy and outsourcing company Syntel in 1980. Another name on the list is Neha Narkhede, co-founder of the cloud computing business Confluent, who is listed at number 57. She has a 900 million dollar net worth.