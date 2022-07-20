Planning For A Solo Trip? Here Are The 10 Most Safe Places To Travel Alone As A Woman And Tips

Thousands of women travel alone, and they love it. However, solo female travel can be a challenge if you've never done it before.

In the wake of the pandemic, we've learned to appreciate our regular freedoms, the suddenness with which life can change, and our need to travel like crazy. Women should travel alone at least once, even if it is just once. It is like a rite of passage, you know.

Travelling without constant conversations, group planning, and consideration for others' wishes can be a very liberating experience. There is no doubt that you will encounter obstacles and challenges along the way. The good news is that once you are home and back under your comforter, all those difficulties will become fond memories.

We have gathered a list of ten places that are safe for women, especially solo travellers - to appease the travel bug in you. Take a look.

Safest Places To Travel Alone As A Woman

1. Singapore

Singapore is one of the safest destinations for solo travellers. A solo trip to Singapore is one of the most amazing experiences ever. There is no doubt that Singapore is the safest Asian country on earth. More than half of the areas have excellent ratings, including 92 per cent of women feeling safe when walking alone at night.

Here are some places to check out while solo-tripping in Singapore:

1. Singapore Chinatown

2. Little India

3. Temples And Churches

4. Sentosa Island

5. Gardens Of Singapore