Womens Day Special: Helpline Numbers For Women In India - State-Wise Women Helpline Numbers List

With the rampant rise in the crime rate against the women in the country (all around the globe), such as that of eve-teasing, acid attacks, domestic violence, sexual harassment at work place to eve chain-snatching in public and in daylight, the need to create a secure atmosphere is critical.
The Government of India has come up with several aid measures such as a women's helpline that work towards ensuring the safety and security of women. There are several different organisations and NGOs as well that has come forth and joined hands with government.
On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, we have gathered a list of Women Helpline Numbers in India here, which you can use in the time of need. Be it you, the women in your family or a stranger on the road, don't think twice when you see something unfavourable, immediately inform the authorities.
Women Helpline Numbers in India
- Women Helpline ( All India ) - Women In Distress: 1090 / 1091
- Women Helpline Domestic Abuse: 181
- Police: 100
- National Commission For Women (NCW): 011-26942369, 26944754
- Delhi Commission For Women: 011-23378044, 23378317, 23370597
- Outer Delhi Helpline: 011-27034873 , 27034874
- Student / Child Helpline: 1098Hyderabad/Secundrabad Police station: 040-27853508
State-wise Women Helpline Numbers
Andhra Pradesh
- Hyderabad/Secundrabad Police station: 040-27853508
- Andhra Pradesh Women Protection cell: 040-23320539
- Andhra Pradesh Women Commission: 0863-2329090
- Hyderabad Women Police Station: 040-27852400/4852
Arunachal Pradesh
- Women Commission: 0360-2290544, 0360-2214567
Assam
- ASSAM Women Helpline: 181 , 9345215029, 0361-2521242
- ASSAM Women Commission: 0361-2227888,2220150 ,0361-2220013
Bihar
- Bihar Women Helpline: 18003456247 / 0612-2320047 / 2214318
- Bihar Women Commission: 0612- 2507800
Chandigarh
- Women Police: 0172-2741900
Chattishgarh
- Women Commission: 0771-2429977, 4013189, 18002334299, 0771-4241400
Goa
- GOA Women Helpline: 1091, 0832-2421208
- GOA Women Commission: 0832-2421080
Gujarat
- State Women Commission Gujrat: 18002331111, 079-23251604, 079-23251613
- GUJRAT - Ahemdabad Women Group: 7926441214
- GUJRAT - Self Employed Women's Association: 079-25506477, 25506444
Haryana
- Haryana Women and Child Helpline: 0124-2335100
- HARYANA - Helpline for women in Distress: 9911599100
- Haryana Women Commission: 0172 - 2584039, 0172-2583639
- Women and Child Development Department: 0172-2560349
Himachal Pradesh
- Himachal Pradesh Women Commission: 9816066421, 09418636326, 09816882491
Maharashtra
- Mumbai Railway Police: 9833331111
- Mumbai Police Women Helpline: 022-22633333, 22620111
- Maharashtra Women Commission: 07477722424, 022-26592707
- Maharashtra Women Helpline: 022-26111103, 1298 , 103
- Navi Mumbai Police Station: 022-27580255
Punjab
- Punjab Women Helpline: 9781101091
- Punjab Women Commission: 0172-2712607, 0172-2783607
- Punjab Samvad ( NGO ): 0172- 2546389, 2700109, 276000114
Tamil Nadu
- Tamil Nadu Women Helpline: 044-28592750
- Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women: 044-28551155
Tripura
- Tripura Commmission for Women: 0381-2323355, 2322912
Rajasthan
- Rajasthan Nirbhaya Helpline: 1800-1200-020
- Rajasthan Women Commission: 0141-2779001-4
- Rajasthan Women Helpline: 0141-2744000
- Jodhpur Women Helpline: 0291-2012112
Karnataka
- Bangalore Women Police: 080-22943225
- Karnataka Women Police: 0821-2418400
- Karnataka Women Commision: 080-22100435/ 22862368, 080-2216485
- Mysore Women Police: 0821-2418110/2418410
Madhya Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh Women Commission: 0755-2661813, 2661802, 2661806, 2661808, 1800-233-6112
- Madhya Pradesh Mahila thana: 0731-2434999
Kerala
- Kerala Women Police Helpline (Trivandrum): 9995399953
- Kerala Women's Commission: 0471-2322590, 2320509, 2337589, 2339878, 2339882
- State Vanitha Cell: 0471-2338100
- Women Cell, Kollam: 0474-2742376
- Women Cell, Kochi: 0484-2396730
Uttar Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh Women commission: 0522-2306403 , 18001805220, 6306511708 (Whatsapp)
- Uttar Pradesh Sahyog NGO: 0522-2341319 , 2310747
Uttarakhand
- Women's Helpline: 1090
West Bengal
- West Bengal women commission: 033-23595609, 23210154, 2217 4019, 2244 8092
- West Bengal Women Helpline Number: 033-23595609, 23210154
- Swayam: 033-2486 3367/3368/3357
Manipur
- Women's Helpline: 181
Meghalaya
- Women's Helpline: 181
Mizoram
- Women's Helpline: 181
Nagaland
- Women's Helpline: 181
Odisha
- Women's Helpline: 181, 1091
Sikkim
- Women's Helpline: 181
Telangana
- Women safety : Call 100 in Emergency, 9440700906 , 040 27852246
- Women's Helpline: 181
Jammu & Kashmir
- Women's Helpline: 181
Jharkhand
- Women's Helpline: 9771432103
Pondicherry
- Women's Helpline: 1091
Here are some Women Helpline Numbers specific to cities in India:
Women Helpline NGOs In Bengaluru
- Vanitha Sahayavani: 100, 080-22943225, 080-22943224
- Tara Women Centre ( NGO Ashraya ): 080-25251929
- Nava Karnataka Mahila Rakshana Vedike: 9490135167
- Abhayashrama: 080-22220834, 080-22121131
- Vimochana: 080-25492781/82
- The South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SICHREM): 080-25473922
- Samaja Seva Samithi: 080-26600022 /9448945367.