Womens Day Special: Helpline Numbers For Women In India - State-Wise Women Helpline Numbers List

With the rampant rise in the crime rate against the women in the country (all around the globe), such as that of eve-teasing, acid attacks, domestic violence, sexual harassment at work place to eve chain-snatching in public and in daylight, the need to create a secure atmosphere is critical.

The Government of India has come up with several aid measures such as a women's helpline that work towards ensuring the safety and security of women. There are several different organisations and NGOs as well that has come forth and joined hands with government.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, we have gathered a list of Women Helpline Numbers in India here, which you can use in the time of need. Be it you, the women in your family or a stranger on the road, don't think twice when you see something unfavourable, immediately inform the authorities.

Women Helpline Numbers in India

Women Helpline ( All India ) - Women In Distress: 1090 / 1091

Women Helpline Domestic Abuse: 181

Police: 100

National Commission For Women (NCW): 011-26942369, 26944754

Delhi Commission For Women: 011-23378044, 23378317, 23370597

Outer Delhi Helpline: 011-27034873 , 27034874

Student / Child Helpline: 1098Hyderabad/Secundrabad Police station: 040-27853508

State-wise Women Helpline Numbers

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad/Secundrabad Police station: 040-27853508

Andhra Pradesh Women Protection cell: 040-23320539

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission: 0863-2329090

Hyderabad Women Police Station: 040-27852400/4852

Arunachal Pradesh

Women Commission: 0360-2290544, 0360-2214567

Assam

ASSAM Women Helpline: 181 , 9345215029, 0361-2521242

ASSAM Women Commission: 0361-2227888,2220150 ,0361-2220013

Bihar

Bihar Women Helpline: 18003456247 / 0612-2320047 / 2214318

Bihar Women Commission: 0612- 2507800

Chandigarh

Women Police: 0172-2741900

Chattishgarh

Women Commission: 0771-2429977, 4013189, 18002334299, 0771-4241400

Goa

GOA Women Helpline: 1091, 0832-2421208

GOA Women Commission: 0832-2421080

Gujarat

State Women Commission Gujrat: 18002331111, 079-23251604, 079-23251613

GUJRAT - Ahemdabad Women Group: 7926441214

GUJRAT - Self Employed Women's Association: 079-25506477, 25506444

Haryana

Haryana Women and Child Helpline: 0124-2335100

HARYANA - Helpline for women in Distress: 9911599100

Haryana Women Commission: 0172 - 2584039, 0172-2583639

Women and Child Development Department: 0172-2560349

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Women Commission: 9816066421, 09418636326, 09816882491

Maharashtra

Mumbai Railway Police: 9833331111

Mumbai Police Women Helpline: 022-22633333, 22620111

Maharashtra Women Commission: 07477722424, 022-26592707

Maharashtra Women Helpline: 022-26111103, 1298 , 103

Navi Mumbai Police Station: 022-27580255

Punjab

Punjab Women Helpline: 9781101091

Punjab Women Commission: 0172-2712607, 0172-2783607

Punjab Samvad ( NGO ): 0172- 2546389, 2700109, 276000114

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Women Helpline: 044-28592750

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women: 044-28551155

Tripura

Advertisement Advertisement

Tripura Commmission for Women: 0381-2323355, 2322912

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Nirbhaya Helpline: 1800-1200-020

Rajasthan Women Commission: 0141-2779001-4

Rajasthan Women Helpline: 0141-2744000

Jodhpur Women Helpline: 0291-2012112

Karnataka

Bangalore Women Police: 080-22943225

Karnataka Women Police: 0821-2418400

Karnataka Women Commision: 080-22100435/ 22862368, 080-2216485

Mysore Women Police: 0821-2418110/2418410

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Women Commission: 0755-2661813, 2661802, 2661806, 2661808, 1800-233-6112

Madhya Pradesh Mahila thana: 0731-2434999

Kerala

Kerala Women Police Helpline (Trivandrum): 9995399953

Kerala Women's Commission: 0471-2322590, 2320509, 2337589, 2339878, 2339882

State Vanitha Cell: 0471-2338100

Women Cell, Kollam: 0474-2742376

Women Cell, Kochi: 0484-2396730

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Women commission: 0522-2306403 , 18001805220, 6306511708 (Whatsapp)

Uttar Pradesh Sahyog NGO: 0522-2341319 , 2310747

Uttarakhand

Women's Helpline: 1090

West Bengal

West Bengal women commission: 033-23595609, 23210154, 2217 4019, 2244 8092

West Bengal Women Helpline Number: 033-23595609, 23210154

Swayam: 033-2486 3367/3368/3357

Manipur

Women's Helpline: 181

Meghalaya

Women's Helpline: 181

Mizoram

Women's Helpline: 181

Nagaland

Women's Helpline: 181

Odisha

Women's Helpline: 181, 1091

Sikkim

Women's Helpline: 181

Telangana

Women safety : Call 100 in Emergency, 9440700906 , 040 27852246

Women's Helpline: 181

Jammu & Kashmir

Women's Helpline: 181

Jharkhand

Women's Helpline: 9771432103

Pondicherry

Women's Helpline: 1091

Here are some Women Helpline Numbers specific to cities in India:

Women Helpline NGOs In Bengaluru

Vanitha Sahayavani: 100, 080-22943225, 080-22943224

Tara Women Centre ( NGO Ashraya ): 080-25251929

Nava Karnataka Mahila Rakshana Vedike: 9490135167

Abhayashrama: 080-22220834, 080-22121131

Vimochana: 080-25492781/82

The South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SICHREM): 080-25473922

Samaja Seva Samithi: 080-26600022 /9448945367.