Sara Ali Khan, Amruta Fadnavis Support ‘No Shame Movement, Initiative By IAS Officer Abhishek Singh

In response to the Chandigarh MMS incident, IAS Officer Abhishek Singh's NGO 'United By Blood' has begun a noble and much needed initiative 'No Shame Movement' which has got whole hearted support from Sara Ali Khan, Kiran Rijiju and Amruta Fadnavis.

It's a step towards addressing the vulnerabilities that young girls face due to "non-consensual image sharing" also known as "revenge porn". It has been observed that girls generally don't approach the authorities because of the fear of victim blaming and shaming and are even scared to talk to their parents.

Therefore, it becomes very important that these young victims should be provided appropriate legal guidance, institutional support from the state authorities and psychological counselling. United by Blood, by the No Shame Movement, is committed to assist the young girls in all these three aspects.

IAS Office Abhishek Singh shares, "It's a constant endeavour to help society with different initiatives. The 'No Shame Movement' is an integral step towards enhancing safety of women. This campaign will be supported by government, public figures, psychologists, parents, lawyers, media, etc."

He adds, "We will have dedicated helplines where students can contact us. We will also start a chat group where all those who are either suffering from some grievance or those who feel for the cause, can come forward and speak up and discuss. I would also like to extend a vote of thanks to Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis and Sara Ali Khan, who stepped forward to support this initiative which will help it to reach a wider audience."