Facts About Liz Truss

On 26 July 1975, Mary Elizabeth Truss was born in Oxford, England, to John Kenneth Truss and Priscilla Mary Truss. In 1996, Truss graduated from Merton College, Oxford, where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Truss was an active member of the Liberal Democrats. She served as the president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats and as a member of the national executive committee of Liberal Democrat Youth and Students (LDYS).

Truss served as chairman of the Lewisham Deptford Conservative Association from 1998 to 2000.

When Truss lost her first two elections, she became the full-time deputy director of Reform in January 2008, advocating for more rigorous academic standards in schools, a greater focus on tackling serious and organized crime, and urgent action to deal with the declining competitiveness of Britain.

In recent years, Truss has advocated for more rigorous teaching of school subjects, particularly mathematics.

In September 2012, Truss was appointed as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Education, with responsibility for childcare and early childhood education, assessment, qualifications and curriculum reform, as well as behaviour and attendance. While serving in this role, she developed some policy areas.

Truss was appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in a cabinet reshuffle on 15 July 2014. According to Truss, climate change is occurring and "human beings have contributed to it" as opposed to her predecessor.

In the first head-to-head debate on BBC television on 25 July 2022, Truss said, "I was an environmentalist before it was fashionable. I was a teenage eco-warrior fighting against damage to the ozone layer."