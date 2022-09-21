Iran Women Cut Hair, Burn Hijab To Protest Death Of 22-Year-Old In Custody

Women throughout Iran have been posting videos of themselves on social media, cutting their hair and burning their hijabs in response to the death of a 22-year-old.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, detained by Iranian police, died during detention. Protests broke out in Iran as a result of her death. Amini was detained on Tuesday after Iranian police found fault with her hijab. She was reportedly beaten by police.

The Iranian police have denied the allegations and claim that she died of a heart attack. However, Amini's relative confirmed that she had no history of heart disease.

What Happened To Mahsa Amini?

Mahsa Amini was detained earlier this week by "morality police" officers after reportedly finding fault with her hijab or headscarf. Police have cited Amini as having suffered a heart attack. Still, pro-reform news websites have quoted her uncle as not having a history of heart disease.

The BBC reports that the morality police detained Amini outside a metro station in Tehran. The police claim she broke the law, which requires women to cover their hair with a headscarf and their arms and legs with loose clothing.

According to police, Amini suffered "sudden heart failure" while waiting to be "educated" with other women at the facility. On Friday, state television declared her dead after she spent three days in a coma. Soon after, a crowd gathered outside the Kasra hospital in central Tehran.

The interior minister claimed on Saturday that Amini had "previous physical problems", but her father told pro-reform news outlets on Sunday that she was "fit and healthy."

It was noted that Amini's legs had been bruised and that the CCTV footage showed an "edited version" of events. In response, president Ebrahim Raisi ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into the incident.