International Daughters’ Day 2022: History, Significance And Quotes

International Daughters' Day is celebrated around the world every year. India celebrates Daughters' Day on the fourth Sunday of September. Daughter's Day 2022 falls on 25 September.

International Daughters' Day: History

This day has no actual origin; however, in most countries, including India, girls are regarded as liabilities. As a result, a day dedicated to them was established to break down the stigma and tackle crimes against the girl child. Traditional family preferences include boys. The issue of dowry, infanticide and foeticide persists even today. Therefore, a dedicated day was established to address these issues and eradicate the stigma associated with them.

International Daughter Day is a time to show unconditional love to our family, our beautiful daughters, our ageing partners, and our daughters, who maintain an exceptional level of connectivity and maintain many commitments that maintain the family's health and well-being.

International Daughters' Day: Significance

Organizations and governments are trying to eliminate the gender gap and provide equal access to opportunities for all members of society. In recognition of some historical wrongs against daughters, the special day was intended to be a memorial day to honour the female child. Daughters can make an impact on the world in the same way as sons can. In society and in the family system, girls are recognized as equal partners.

Daughter's Day aims to increase public awareness of daughters' joys in people's lives. Many organizations also organize conferences and activities to address issues like prejudice and female foeticide. You can make this day memorable by taking your daughter on an outing or spending time with her.

Developing a healthy relationship with your daughters can be enhanced by showing them how much you admire their hard work. As a result, your daughters will feel more confident and comfortable venturing into uncharted territory, knowing you will always be there to support them, leading to a more comfortable and confident future. Daughters Day is a great opportunity to express your love and appreciation to your daughters.

International Daughters' Day: Quotes

"The more a daughter knows the details of her mother's life the stronger the daughter", Anita Diamant.

"Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be," Clementine Paddleford.

"So, after much observation, I realized that our daughters needed the same things we lacked in our younger years...wisdom. Without wisdom, we continue to blunder through life repeating the same mistakes," Laura Alexander.

"Mothers of daughters are daughters of mothers and have remained so, in circles joined to circles, since time began," Signe Hammer.

"The best music I have ever heard is the sound of my daughter's giggling," Deasish Mridha.