Google Doodle Celebrates Anna Mani: Facts About Indian Physicist And Meteorologist

The Google Doodle commemorates the 104th birth anniversary of Anna Mani, one of the first female scientists in India. She is known as the "Weather Woman of India." The scientist Anna Mani laid the foundation for harnessing renewable energy in the country and conducted several studies that have contributed to the development of current weather forecasting agencies in the nation.

Facts About Anna Mani

Anna Modayil Mani was born in Peermade, Kerala, in 1918.

Since Gandhi's nationalist movement inspired her during the Vaikom Satyagraha at a young age, she began wearing only khadi garments.

By the age of eight, she had read most of the Malayalam public library's books, and by the age of twelve, all of the English library's books.

Despite her family's custom of providing diamond earrings for her eighth birthday, she requested a set of Encyclopaedia Britannica instead.

After winning a scholarship for research at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, she went to Imperial College, London, to pursue graduate studies in physics, but ultimately specialising in meteorological instruments.

Upon graduating from Pachai College, Mani worked under Prof. C V Raman, researching the optical properties of diamonds and rubies.