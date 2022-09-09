Britains Longest-Serving Monarch: Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after being "under medical supervision". According to centuries of protocol, Charles, her eldest son, succeeds as king immediately, beginning a new chapter for the royal family after the queen's ground-breaking 70-year reign. She was surrounded by members of the royal family, including Prince William.

Here are some facts about Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the longest reigning queen of England.

Queen Elizabeth: Early Life

In Mayfair, London, Elizabeth was born as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 2.40 a.m.

During the Second World War, she began to perform public duties after she received private education at home.