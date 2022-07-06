Single Foster Dad Adopts Five Children To Ensure They Stay United As A Family

It is said that 'Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. And having both is a blessing.' A recent incident is winning hearts on the internet where a foster dad has adopted five siblings so that they never have to separate again.

On Friday, 01 July, Robert Carter in the US, who is a single foster dad became a father of five, officially. Even though Carter is single, he is very well aware of the importance of family, and how difficult it is to be removed from a biological home and get separated from siblings.

When he was 12, Carter also went into foster care in Hamilton County and had nine siblings in total. Therefore, he couldn't see or meet his younger siblings for years. But, later, he got custody of his younger sister and also the guardianship of his younger brother, once all legal matters were resolved. This is something Carter never wanted the foster kids to go through. So, staying together as a family is something he has always wished for and cherished.

While talking to WCVB, Carter said, 'I understand how they feel. I understand what they went through, so it really touched me. I was already thinking about adopting all of the kids but when I saw them crying, I was like, 'Ok, I'm going to take all five to keep them together.'"

It was Carter's background that made him understand the importance of family and keeping them together. First Carter adopted brothers Robert Jr., Giovanni, and Kiontae in 2018, but soon he realised that they had sisters, Marionna and Makayla, who the brothers haven't seen in months. Comprehending the situation, Carter met with the foster moms of the girls and organised a reunion.

To make the house comfortable for 5 kids, Carter has worked very hard so that he can get bigger accommodation for the kids.

The adoption case manager, Stacey Barton was amazed at the number of adoptions by one person. She said, 'Mr. Carter was the only foster parent willing and able to adopt all of the children and he also enjoys being a father to these kids.

When it came to taking care of the children, Carter used all his past experiences. "Making memories to replace a lot of the bad ones," Carter said. "Every night I talk to them and let them know, 'I'm your dad forever. I know what it's like and I'm always here for you," he added.

Image Source: Hamilton County JFS Adoption & Foster Care Recruitment