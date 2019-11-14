Childrens Day 2022: 6 Simple Activities That Will Kindle Harmony And Kindness In Kids

Children's Day in India is celebrated on 14 November every year. It is the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India. He was quite fond of children and was lovingly called as 'Chacha Nehru' by children. In order to mark his remembrance, we celebrate his birthday as Children's Day. On this day, various schools organise cultural programmes and events so that children can enjoy this day.

So if you are finding ways to make this day special for your children then you can organise some activities that can help children to develop a sense of kindness in themselves. Scroll down to know more about those ways.

1. Organise A Plantation Event

Mother nature is one of the most important assets that we own today and this is something we need to teach our children. If you don't care about yourself, think about the future of your children. Therefore, it is high time we teach our children how to fight climate injustice and take care of the environment. You can tell them the importance of trees and encourage them to plant trees. For this, you can carry out the plantation programme in your neighbourhood and let children participate in it and encourage them to take care of their plants.

This will not only help them to understand their duty towards the environment around them but will also instil the lesson of kindness.

2. Encourage Them To Volunteer For A Noble Cause

In order to make sure your children develop a sense of kindness in them and care about humankind, you can encourage them to volunteer the poor people. For this, you can ask the children to help those who are poor and ill. This way they will be able to understand the sufferings of people and make efforts to help the poor and needy. You can also ask them to spread awareness related to various diseases and ask poor people to maintain their hygiene.

3. Make Them Participate In Cleanliness Campaign

Cleanliness is important and is not limited to one's body or house. In fact, cleanliness should be maintained in one's surroundings as well. Thus, you can teach your children to look around and ensure there is cleanliness everywhere and not just inside their home. You can organise a programme where you can motivate the children to clean their environment and use a dustbin to throw waste materials.

You can make children work in groups so that they have fun as well. This will not only make them responsible and sensible but will also help them to learn how to work as a team.

4. Ask Them To Respect People

In order to make your children learn good qualities this children's day, you can teach them the importance of respecting their elders and other people. This will not only make your children humble but will also help them in living in harmony with others. Teach them that no matter where the person comes from, everyone deserves respect and that what you give is what you receive in life.

5. Ensure That They Are Kind Towards Animals

One of the best ways to enforce the lesson of kindness is by asking them to be kind towards animals. For this, you can explain how animals too have emotions and the way they feel when we humans hurt them. You can also ask them to adopt a pet and look after them. This will surely make your children become generous and kind.

6. Assign Various Responsibilities To Them

You can assign some responsibilities to your children to make them responsible and a better decision-maker. You can ask them to look after their grandparents, take care of the plants in their gardens, maintain cleanliness in their schools and neighbourhood, to show disagreement towards any unfair situation and to help needy people. This way you can inspire them to become an emotionally intellegent person.

Celebrating children's day can be really interesting and memorable if you decide to educate your children to be useful for people who need help, love and compassion.

Happy Children's Day To All!