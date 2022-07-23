National Parents Day 2022: Date, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

National Parents' Day is an initiative taken to encourage responsible parenting and to acknowledge positive role models for parenting. This day also celebrates the special bond of love and care between parents and children. During the 1980s, the United Nations focussed on family-related issues in the light of the emotional and mental development and wellness of children.

The UN General Assembly announced that the year 1994 will be celebrated as the International Year of the Family. This was when President Bill Clinton, signed a resolution that was aimed at "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in bringing up their children." Scroll through the article to know more about this day.

National Parents Day 2022: Date

Across the planet, Global Parents' Day is hosted on different dates. However, in India, Global Parents' Day is celebrated as National Parents' Day and is celebrated on the 4th Sunday of every July annually. This year it will be observed on 24 July 2022.

National Parents Day: Significance

Parents are two disparate individuals in every sense of the term, clubbed together in one place, in one format, living to facilitate the wellbeing of their children. They merge their life stories together, and join hands in the future building activity for their kids, put their best heads together, and draw every decision in favour of their kids, from their own experience. They are the ones who know that two observant eyes are watching their actions and feelings all the time and try to mould their little beings into this new clay impression. So, they are forever watchful and observant of their own actions, thoughts, and deeds, by suppressing their natural instincts and frustrations and keep a cool strong and undaunted face for their children, keeping their own insecurities at bay.

It is no exaggeration to call them "the lost children of destiny", lost to the quirks of life post marriage and kids, evolving despite the conflicts, as adults and responsible citizens of society. Life is a challenge for any one, be it a king or a pauper. Losing their dreams, and the prospects of their life at the altar and whims of a new born kid, seems not so easy. The world they lived in previously, drifts away and leaves way for the new entrant. American novelist Chuck Palahniuk once said, "First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life",.

This magical process of dying and being born again, emotionally as parents, naturally makes their kids respect them. Their sense of responsibility and love towards their children is unconditional and incomparable. No wonder this is what the Rishis of yore felt when they uttered Maatru Devo Bhava and Pitru Devo Bhava. This is a celebration of those parents who are not only parents by birth but parents by choice.

Be It A Mother Or Father

Whatever be her domestic situation, a responsible mother, always sees herself as a mother first, and then as an individual with her own rights. She gives up her personal needs and burning ambitions and builds a palatial future for her kids. on the edifice of her sacrifices. it is the responsibility of kids that is topmost on her mind. Father, is at the other end of this scale, balancing the domestic and parenting responsibilities. He pretty much goes through the same toil and hard work. But despite the hardship of life, these parents do not let their love for their child wilt, to a slow death, unreciprocated. In fact, that is one thing they keep alive despite all drawbacks. Eventhough in India, some people see a nurturer as a failure if they are not the provider, but what they cannot understand is the underlying selfless sacrifices.

Sometimes they may be overcome by a sense of dissatisfaction over their lives, As age advances, and as they are bludgeoned by the diseases, they slowly forget that and adjust to the scenario they are currently in. Life passes away, in an instant, unsung, unnoticed, and unrecognized. This is the tale of parents who forgot to live while they lived. Reciprocating their good will is like giving them the gallantry award. Parents play a crucial role in a child's life because children mould themselves according to their parents' bevaiour. It is them who can go beyond everything to care, love and protect their children.

How to celebrate Parents' Day

Parents love an acknowledging gesture from their children. Just give them your time and show how much you love them by an act of gratitude. Parents selflessly invest all their time in children and therefore, we must do the same for them in their advancing years. Help them walk, spend time to talk, and pamper them like kids.

Sending Parents to old age homes is an excuse not a solution. Parents don't ask for anything except your time. You can actually give them surprise tours to their favourite restaurant, garden, museum, pilgrimage centres etc. Prepare delicious dinners for them. Organize a family picnic. Take them out for a movie. Gift them with sweets, flowers and collection of their favourite songs. Help them with household chores so that they can rest and relax throughout the day. Try to address their age specific issues, help them with medical care. Have a look at the family pictures and videos together to revive old beautiful memories. When it comes to making someone feel special, especially your parents, possibilities can be endless.