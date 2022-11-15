Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha Celebrate Their First Anniversary As A Married Couple

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha just completed 1 year of marital bliss and their cuteness seems transcendent through. The couple have known each other for nearly a decade and are celebrating their 1st anniversary as a married couple.

The love and admiration this couple shares for each other is absolute couple goals. Rajkummar Rao took to instagram to share a very cute video montage of the couple with the caption "Celebrating one year of Love, Honor and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love" Their love story is quite the inspiration to the youth having been in a relationship since 2010 and even having worked together in 2014, the couple always seem in love with each other despite knowing each other for a decade.

This it-couple of Bollywood have spent all their ups and downs together and have only empowered each other. Today the two have a blossoming and successful career and are still madly in love. And despite 2022 being a hectic year for Raj with back to back releases Badhai Do, Hit and Monica O My Darling and shoots for Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi, the two seem to have gotten to spend quality time together.