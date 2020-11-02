Karwa Chauth: Text Messages To Send To Your Wife And Make Her Feel Special

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by Hindu married women for the welfare of their husbands. The festival symbolises the love and marital bliss between the couples. This year the festival will be observed on 15 October 2022. During this festival, women observe a day-long fast for their husbands and worship the deities to seek blessings in the form of long and healthy lives of their respective husbands. In the night, they see the moon and worship the same. After which their husbands break their fast by making them drink water and eat sweets.

Since the is all about eternal and true love between a husband and wife, we are here to help you make your wife feel special on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

1. "You are the best wife and I couldn't have asked for someone better than you. I love you."

2. "This Karwa Chauth, I thank you for being in my life and making it so beautiful and full of happiness."

3. "I thank God for giving me such a beautiful soul in the form of a wife. Thank you for coming into my life. "

4. "I feel blessed to have you as my life partner and best friend. The way you have helped me to evolve into a better human is truly incredible."

5. "Of all the women in the world, I feel so lucky to have you by my side in all ups and downs."

6. "No matter what comes ahead in life, I'll always be with you, ready to hold and support you in every situation."

7. "At times I want to hit the pause button to stop the time and love you till eternity."

8. "Dear wifey, you are the best thing that happened in my life. This Karwa Chauth I want to thank you for everything that you do for me."

9. "Darling, the way you express your love for me is truly wonderful. You are no less than bliss in my life."

10. "No words can describe your beautiful and kind behaviour. You are a special soul who was sent to make my life beautiful. I love you. "

11. "This Karwa Chauth, I promise to be with you in every ups and downs. I'll never leave you no matter how tough the situation is."

12. "I don't know how my life would have been without you. Nothing can be as beautiful as your love for me."

Happy Karwa Chauth!