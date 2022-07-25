Compliments Are Key To A Happy Marriage: Here’s Why

A long-term marriage is characterised by a number of factors, such as a shared desire to maintain emotional bonding and to live together as a couple. According to a study, these positive behaviours play a great role in the success of a marriage and long-term marital satisfaction. [1]

The behaviours of partners do help in long-term relationships, however, one must not forget the impact of language that helps translate emotions into an acceptable form of speech and uplifts the interest in one another, which is essential for maintaining a relationship.

Compliments, being one a language-based factor, could be considered a key to a happy marriage as they may help develop a better emotional connection between the partners and make each other feel that they value their effort and do not take it for granted.

Below, we have listed a few reasons which will explain why compliments could be the key to a happy and satisfactory marriage.

1. Makes feel good

A study published in the journal National Library of Medicine has shown that dopamine (a happy hormone) is produced as a response to positive motivation. Complimenting your partner can help develop a strong sense of reward (positive motivation) and trigger the production of dopamine, which is related to 'feel good' feeling, a sense of satisfaction and excitement. [2]

2. Helps overcome life challenges

Appreciation is a fundamental component of all relationships, including those we have with our spouses, partners, and friends. It contributes to our desire to cooperate and work together with others around us. And when we face a struggle, knowing that we are valued makes it easier for us to overcome the obstacles and challenges in life.

3. Enhances self-esteem

Receiving a compliment from your partner may help boost your self-esteem and enhance your confidence in yourself. It will also help you overcome some of your weaknesses with full determination and will help bond strongly in a relationship.

4. Helps control our negative thoughts

Studies say that our brain is wired in a way that it focuses more on negative events compared to positive ones, as the prior helps create a powerful effect on our decision-making ability, behaviour and relationships. Receiving a compliment may help stimulate the brain's neurons and cause us to concentrate more on the positive aspects and control our negative thoughts. [3]

5. Helps build trust

Compliments not only reassure the receivers, but they also foster a good attitude, solidify connections and build trust in a relationship. However, make sure that compliments are truthful and real, or else they may backfire.

Best Ways To Give Compliments

Deliver true and sincere compliments with a smile, meaningful voice tone and eye contact.

Avoid any body-related compliments on strangers or acquaintances as they may make them feel embarrassed. You can, perhaps, compliment someone who is close to you.

Avoid complimenting based on the person's race or sex as it may sound more like an insult.

Specify the compliment instead of just saying "thanks."

Avoid adding too many adjectives as it may seem to make the compliment fake.