Happy Rose Day 2023 Date, Colour, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Gift Ideas for Him/Her

Rose Day is the first day of the Valentine's Week celebration and thus kickstarts the festival of love and romance. The day is observed on 7 February every year. The day is usually celebrated by couples with great zeal and enthusiasm. People usually give roses to their partners and celebrate the bond. In fact, those who look forward to fostering a romantic relationship with their special one, exchange roses with each other.

Giving roses or any other flowers to your love interest on this rose day is absolutely fine but how about dedicating a few lines to your partner? Well, you can surely make your special one feel even more special by sharing some heartfelt messages, wishes and quotes. For this, we have brought some quotes, messages and wishes for you. Scroll down the article to share these with your beloved.

1. "Dear love, you are as precious and beautiful just like a fresh rose. I love seeing your smile every time. Happy Rose Day my love."

2. "On this Rose Day, I pray to God to keep you happy and motivated every day. Wish you a very Happy Rose Day my love."

3. "Love can be expressed in many ways and today I am expressing my love for you through these beautiful and fresh roses. Take this as you would take my heart."

4. "My heart beats for only you and on this Rose Day I want you to know the same. I love you my dearest. Happy Rose Day to you."

5. "On this Rose Day, I am sending you these roses to express my love for you. May you have a great Rose Day."

6. "With this rose I am not only sending you love and affection but also best wishes for the year to come. I hope that the Almighty fills your life with positivity and happiness."

7. "It is said that a rose i s not just a flower but a symbol of pure love. Therefore, I am sending you these roses to let you know what I feel for you."

8. "You have filled my life with happiness and colour just as the rose fills a room with its fragrance."

9. "May God make your life beautiful like the roses and remove all the thrones away from your path of success. Happy Rose Day."

10. "Giving you roses on the rose day to let you know how precious you're to me. Happy rose day."

11. "A red rose for love and a yellow rose for friendship to the person in whom I see my lover and friend both."

12. "You are the only rose of my garden and the single friend of my life. Madly in love with you."

13. "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet. You entered my life as a delightful treat. Happy rose day!"

14. "There is only one gift that I want from you and that is your smile. May you always keep smiling. Happy Rose Day!"

15. "My love is like a rose divided into two, the leaves I give to others, but the rose I give to you"