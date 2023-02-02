Valentines Day 2023: Perfect Gift Ideas For Your Valentine According To Their Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

They are an adventurous soul and the thrill of surprises is something they can't resist. They love anything that is unique, be it a place or a statement jwellery. It can be ruby, diamonds, emeralds or anything that is timeless. They will love it if you join their quest.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If you woo their senses, you are already in their heart. For them it is all about pleasure and sensuality. From soothing music to luscious confections or natural fabrics, they love everything. They love something extravagant, something special, maybe a cashmere swater?

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

They are easily bored and all they seek is variety and stimulation. They fall in love with diverse things. It doesn't need to be special but different. It can be a gadget, toy, puzzles or any tiny delights. They are in love with technology and something like a smartphone or a smartwatch will make them happy.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

What they want or look for is emotional safety or security. If you can make them feel like home then nothing will comfort them more. They will be happy if you get them some home decor items or a high end time-piece, even roses and chocolates, which they will really admire.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

They love to feel special and high drama. Treat them like a star and that will make them very happy. They accept who they are and feel comfortable being themselves. Get them a statement jwellery or a high-end sunglass and they will be dazzled.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

They love to become the best version of themselves. Health is something that they love to take care of. Pampering themselves is always on their list and therefore, anything that is related to self improvement like books, spas, or even goodies will work wonders for them. This will surely help them to cultivate their wellbeing.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

They are the flagbearer of art and romance. An old-fashioned route is the one they will always prefer. Therefore, a flower, a love letter or greeting card will be enough to win their hearts. They are sucker for old songs. Plan an intimate meal in an exotic resturant and make this day special for them.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

They are very private and can connect intensely. They are mysterious beings which make them more attractive. They love intimacy or intimate art. They are fond of boudoir portraits. But, you need to engage in meaningful conversations before you can take things forward.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Life is synonymous to adventure for them and therefore, you need to get something for them that is fun and exciting. They love to try out new cuisine and places. Therefore, a weekend getaway in nature or engaging in some kind of sports will sweep them off their feet.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You need patience, love and trust to be with them. If you are serious about your relationship with them, then you have to make them believe that you share their ideas and values. They love to spend time in an intimate setting. So, if you are planning a date, then how about a home-cooked meal?

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you want to stimulate them, you can do that with intelligence. It is like a aphrodisiac for them and it turns them on. If you have quirky interests they will find it quite appealing. It can be an odd getaway or even naming the stars after them can make them happy. Also, if they love reading, surprise them with an interesting book.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

They are the most pragmatic beings and also have a soft spot for love and romance. They accept the reality but also crave for something extraordinary or dreamy even. They are attracted to mystery and illusion. You can book tickets to an orchestra, musical concert and this will bring a smile on their face.