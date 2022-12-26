Why Do We Get Attracted To Certain People? 8 Powerful Indicators, According To Science

Be it getting stuck in traffic, attending an event room full of people or meeting someone while travelling to unknown places- a person catches your eye and all it takes is one look from that person! Suddenly there are butterflies in your stomach, you start to blush and become anxious and you cannot stop thinking about them.

It can be your best friend or a complete stranger. But, have you ever given thought that what makes us fancy them? Maybe what excites us is the mystery and the physical energy that draws us towards them, but no we cannot pinpoint anything in particular.

According to professor Claire Hart, who teaches a module on the psychology of attraction at the University of Southampton, there are five main determinants of attraction: physical attractiveness, proximity, similarity, reciprocity and familiarity, mentions a report published in hamhigh.co.uk website.

Here's why we get attracted to certain people and all you need to do is understand 8 powerful indicators.



1. Finding Similarity

Humans love to belong to someone or somewhere and therefore, they automatically get attracted to someone who has similar personality traits. However, this doesn't mean that the partners will be compatible or end up in a long-term relationship. Also, psychologists say that people who have facial symmetry, get more attraction in comparison to others.

Advertisement



2. Geography Is A Factor

We tend to get attracted to people who are closer to us geography-wise. This works because it becomes easier to see the person if he or she lives in the same area. Also, how awesome will that be if they work in the same office? Also, if someone or something is unattainable, you want them more.



3. Physical Excitement

There is an adrenaline rush when you get attracted to someone. While for some it is emotional attraction, for others there is physical attraction. It is the spark that one is looking for. Your heart starts to beat faster and there are butterflies in your stomach.



4. Feeling Good Is Essential

There is a chance that the person may not make you feel emotionally good and yet you long to be with that person due to physical attraction. However, physical attraction is not the only thing that attracts someone, their personality plays a great role as well.

In Psychology, there is a term called 'Halo Effect' and it is a social psychological phenomenon or a type of cognitive bias in which our overall impression of a person influences how we feel and think about their character.



5. Shortage Of Potential Partners

It is very much possible that there will dearth of potential partners and therefore, we tend to choose from the ones who are available around us. However, this doesn't guarantee or determine that your relationship or companionship will last long or end early.



6. Good Looks Matter

When people look for love, they have a more or less clear idea of what they are looking for. But, when it comes to looks, it is not a mystery and we know what we are looking for.

People of all gender identities are more attracted to people they find good-looking. But the attraction we feel may depend on whether others experience that person as attractive, and the context we're in (that is if there are other attractive/less attractive people in the same room). A person's looks tend to be more important at the beginning of a relationship compared to later on in a romantic relationship.



7. Hormones Have A Role

Attraction doesn't mean it will be determined by physical characteristics. Partly, the way one smells (which is referred to as pheromones) can also increase the levels of hormones. When attraction increases, then the level of oxytocin and dopamine increases as well.



8. Similarity In Status

Even though it sounds unpleasant, many people want to mingle with people with high status. This is also a factor when it comes to getting attracted to someone. Also, it is true that people who are attractive, healthy, wealthy and friendly end up with more dates.