This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Siblings With The Goodness Of Peanut Laddus: A Must-Try Recipe

Raksha bandhan is approaching, and it's the season to add a bit of sweetness to your siblings' palates. To do the job in an easier way, we have brought to you a recipe for peanut laddus, which is as yummy and delicious as it is quick and easy to make.

Peanuts are an excellent source of phenolic acids, resveratrol, flavonoids, protein and fibre. They are good for lowering cholesterol in the body and reducing the risk of heart-related diseases. Also, consuming peanuts or related products helps keep us fuller for longer. [1]

This peanut laddu recipe requires a bit of cooking and only three ingredients. This is the reason it can be prepared in no more than 15 minutes and also makes for a healthy dessert to munch on.

How To Prepare Peanut Laddu

