Thanksgiving 2022: Spicy And Creamy Non Veg Pumpkin Soup Recipe With A Twist

Thanksgiving is all about feasts and family. Therefore, when it comes to celebrating this day, nothing can beat the classic food recipes. Options are endless when you want recipes that speak volumes about this day and is a crowd pleaser too. Also, depending on your taste preferences, you can add a twist to it.
Boldsky brings to you a spicy and creamy non-veg pumpkin soup recipe with a twist. This one is delicious, healthy and also easy to make. Also, if you are a vegan or vegetarian, then you can customise it accordingly without compromising on the taste. So, relax and chill with a bottle of wine on your favourite couch while we share this amazing recipe with you!
How To Prepare Non Veg Pumpkin Soup Recipe With A Twist
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Soup/Dinner
Serves: 4-5
- Pumpkin - 1 piece (approx 2kgs)
- Butter- 2-3 tsp
- Pepper- ½ tsp
- Salt- 1 tsp
- Green Chillies- 1 piece
- Olive oil/refined oil- 4 tbsp
- Coriander (ground)- 2tsp
- Cumin (ground/powder)- 2tsp
- Chilli flakes or powder -1 ½ tsp
- Chicken stock- 1.5 litres
- Boiled Chicken (shredded/diced)- 1 cup
- Onion ( Medium sized and finely chopped)- 1 piece
- Ginger, peeled and finely chopped- 1 teaspoon
- Garlic cloves ( finely chopped) - 4 pieces
- Pumpkin seeds - Toasted
- Milk/coconut milk- ½ cup
- Garam masala- 1tbsp
- Double cream /cheddar cheese- 100ml
- Bread ( Crusty or toasted)- 1 piece
1. Take a fresh pumpkin, remove the skin, cut it into medium chunks and keep it aside.
2. In a separate bowl, save the pumpkin seeds for roasting.
3. In a big saucepan, add butter, oil and mildly roast the pumpkin for 3-4 mins. Then add onion, ginger, garlic, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala powder to it. Roasting the pumpkin will add a new dimension to the soup, add that extra flavour all soups lack.
4. Cook it on a medium flame for 6-7 mins till the pumpkin becomes soft.
5. Add the chicken stock and milk to the mix. Cover, cook and simmer the soup on a medium flame for 20-25 minutes.
6. Once the soup is ready, switch off the gas oven, keep it aside and let it cool down.
7. Take a blender and add the soup in small batches to get a puree-like consistency.
8. When done, place the soup in a different saucepan and add pepper, shredded chicken and cream to it and heat it for 3-4 mins.
9. Add the roasted pumpkin seeds on top and serve the soup with a dollop of cream or cheddar cheese, green chillies and toasted bread. You can also serve it with a crisp garden salad.
- People - 4-5
- Calories - 217 kcal
- Protein - 4 g
- Carbohydrates - 24 g
- Fiber - 3 g