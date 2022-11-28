Believed to have originated from the Arab region, Sulaimani tea has grown to be an inherent part of India's Malabar province and the city of Hyderabad. It is a mellow blend of sweet and sour flavours that can be sipped and savoured slowly just after a heavy biryani or a wedding banquet. The strength of Assam tea backs the tanginess of lemon and spices backed by the strength of the robust Assam tea creates an overall soothing effect, that is bound to calm your tastebuds after a distractingly heavy meal.

Sulaiman in Arabic translates to 'Man of Peace'. It is believed that Prophet Muhamad used to often drink a beverage called Ghava that inspired the Arabs to follow suit by bringing modifications to the ancient recipe which travelled all the way over to Indian shores and mingled with the traditionality of Malabar Indians here and a cultural icon was born with the name tag of Suleimani tea.

Sulaimani has tolerable amounts of caffeine and a citrus tang that has untold multifarious benefits that only medicine can bring. It has medicinal properties that can aid digestion, reduce cholesterol levels, banish ageing signs, improve blood flow, prevent clots and more than all, has all those energy-boosting properties. Get the recipe here.

How to Prepare Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai (Malabar Spiced Tea) Recipe

Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai Recipe

