Indian Gravies: How To Make Restaurant Style Red Gravy Using Onion And Tomato

As the happy new year sweeps in a burst of fresh energy and a renewed spirit, you wake up suddenly to new recipe ideas and get into the usual recipe hunt. You are a bit bored about that bland touch in your gravies and wish to whip up something restaurant-style like an expert. Here is a time-tested secret ingredient that just serves the purpose.

Add an extra dash of the basic gravy paste and go about your cooking as usual. The result will surely shock you out of your wits and your recipe will be the latest buzz amongst your known circles of friends.

Use this gravy base in your butter paneer masala, or even an egg curry or just toss in a few fried paneer chunks and a handful of green peas on the simmering gravy base and dish out a gravy with an earthy feel. Another idea would be to create a basic egg curry by cooking it with hardboiled eggs. If you love non-veg items, you can add chicken, mutton, fish or any other meat of your choice.

Now, the secret behind the success behind the chole and the restaurant-style dum aloo is right here at your fingertips. You can also think of other delectable options like kadhai paneer, kadhai rajma or any other gravy that requires a taste-enhancing flavour.

How To Prepare Restaurant Style Indian Red Gravy Using Onion And Tomato

