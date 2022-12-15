Have the best of China in your kitchen, for breakfast. Serve this kid friendly dish, Hakka Noodles, that is best made at home, to satisfy your kids taste buds. This is easy and quick and suits your convenience, to top it all.

You could play with umpteen variations for this recipe and pair them up with dry Manchurian for a complete Chinese feel and flavour. The essential vegetables cooked along with the juicy noodles, adds a healthy angle to this dish altogether! Pair it up with dry Manchurian for a Chinese perfect meal

How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe