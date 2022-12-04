Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Veg Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Recipe

This unique dish is named after Paellera, a shallow pan which is used for cooking and serving the Paella dish. While the standard recipe for a Spanish-style rice dish essentially uses a variety of seafood and meat. But, the recipe we are sharing comes in pure vegetarian garb. It is primarily a one-dish meal that uses a variety of colourful vegetables that substitute meat in the recipe. If you have just left a pan of stir-fried vegetables in the fridge the previous day, you can still use them to prepare this hearty one-dish meal.

Using Paellera is a perfect option but you could use any wide flat bottom pan that is of the correct size, wherein rice can be cooked in a thin layer and does not pile up on the pan. That crispy layer of rice sticking to the bottom of the pan is in itself proof that the dish has turned out super delicious.

Basmati rice is best avoided as it does not fully blend in with the flavour. Any medium or short-grained rice would be a better option to use. Saffron is added for colour and flavour, while the smoked paprika gives a smoky feel to the Paella. Check out the recipe here.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Vegetable Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Recipe

