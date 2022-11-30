How To Prepare Traditional Soft Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti Recipe

1. Soak 1 tbsp of Tamarind in 2 tbsp of warm water for 15-20 minutes.

2. Squeeze the tamarind pulp and mix it with the soaked water. Now the tamarind extract is ready.

3. To make Ragi dough- Pour ¾ cup of water into a pan. Add oil and salt. Cover the pan and let it to come to a boil.

4. Add 1 cup of ragi flour, tamarind water, salt, green chilli pastes and jaggery to the water in the pan and give it 10 minutes to boil with the water on the sim flame.

5. Remove it from the gas roughly after 10 minutes. Mix it well with a spatula to avoid a lump from forming.

6. Cover it till you are able to knead the mixture easily with your hands. Knead the mixture into a firm dough, and add in some water 1 tbsp at a time, if it feels too tight to knead.

7. To make the chapatis, roll a lemon-sized ball of dough into thin rotis.

8. Heat a skillet on medium heat and flip the first time after 30 seconds cook for another 20 seconds and flip back.

9. Serve the rotis with curry, curds or pickle.