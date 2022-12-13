How to Prepare Tongue Tickling Crispy Bhindi Kurkuri Recipe

1. Rinse the Okra clean in water, wipe them dry, and slice them longitudinally into 4 pieces depending on the size of the Okra.

2. Place all the prepared Okras in a thali and sprinkle all spice powders gradually on the Okra adding salt finally. Give it a thorough mix.

3. Now sprinkle besan flour on the Okra pieces so that along with seasoning ingredients, it should coat well on Okra Pieces.

4. Leave the Okra inside this mixture for 20-3- minutes. ALtenratively, you could keep it for an hour to marinate.

5. Add 3 tbsp oil in the wok, and then a batch of marinated okras. Fry till crisp and golden brown on sim/medium flame.

6. Keep turning the Okra so that the frying is evenly done.

7. Drain the excess oil by gently pressing the fried okra with a tissue.

8. If need be, garnish it with coriander leaves, ginger, or green chillies. If you so like it, serve it directly without any of the above accompaniments. Sprinkle lime juice, or black salt, or chaat masala to give it the added twist with masala.

9. Consume as is, with ketchup, or with roti or with curds. It is best eaten while still warm.