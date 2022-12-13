How to Prepare Tongue Tickling Crispy Bhindi Kurkuri Recipe

An indispensable accompaniment to regular meals in India, one cannot do without Bhindi Kurkuri as its spicy crispy taste is something that makes every meal a memorable one. Made with okra, gram flour and spices, as basic ingredients, it is a popular Punjabi side dish which can be made in umpteen different ways. Here the recipe in this instance, requires besan and tender okras.
You may classify this as appetiser or snack, but it does not fail to tickle your palate in innovative ways. Okra bites can be baked or fried. Baking can be done by placing marinated okra on a greased tray. Add one tbsp oil to the mix and bake it at preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius till the crispies turn crunchy. You could think of taste enhancers like Chaat Masala, squeezed lemons, and they would just add up to your must have list. Pair it with paneer or dal and have a batch or two of Fried Okras ready for additional servings.
Recipe Type: Evening Snack/side dish/gluten free
Serves: 8
- okra (bhindi or lady finger)- 500 grams
- turmeric powder (ground turmeric)- ½ teaspoon
- salt - add as required
- Oil as required, for frying
- Garam Masala-1 teaspoon
- dry mango powder (amchur powder)- 1 teaspoon
- chaat masala-1 teaspoon
- red chili powder or paprika-1 teaspoon
- Coriander Powder (ground coriander)- 1 teaspoon
- cumin powder (ground cumin)- 1 teaspoon
- gram flour (besan) or chickpea flour-½ cup
1. Rinse the Okra clean in water, wipe them dry, and slice them longitudinally into 4 pieces depending on the size of the Okra.
2. Place all the prepared Okras in a thali and sprinkle all spice powders gradually on the Okra adding salt finally. Give it a thorough mix.
3. Now sprinkle besan flour on the Okra pieces so that along with seasoning ingredients, it should coat well on Okra Pieces.
4. Leave the Okra inside this mixture for 20-3- minutes. ALtenratively, you could keep it for an hour to marinate.
5. Add 3 tbsp oil in the wok, and then a batch of marinated okras. Fry till crisp and golden brown on sim/medium flame.
6. Keep turning the Okra so that the frying is evenly done.
7. Drain the excess oil by gently pressing the fried okra with a tissue.
8. If need be, garnish it with coriander leaves, ginger, or green chillies. If you so like it, serve it directly without any of the above accompaniments. Sprinkle lime juice, or black salt, or chaat masala to give it the added twist with masala.
9. Consume as is, with ketchup, or with roti or with curds. It is best eaten while still warm.
- People - 8
- Per Serving - 191 Calories
- Fat - 11g
- Protein - 5g
- Carbohydrates - 17g
- Sugar - 3g
- Fiber - 5g