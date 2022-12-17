If you have just attended an elaborate wedding banquet, and in no mood for any heavy dish, certainly this tasty soupy curry, is the perfect choice to calm your taste buds. Matar ka Nimona or the UP style Indian curry comes baked with the goodness of fresh green peas, potatoes and spices in very minimal measure.

Perfectly made to have with rice or chapati/paratha, it takes just half an hour to cook this yummy dish. Some parts of Bihar and the UP are famous for the preparation of Matar ka Nimona. Eminently suitable for the freezing weather of winter, this pea rich recipe should use fresh and not frozen peas for added flavour. This homestyle curry can also be made by blending tomato paste, chillies, and ginger along with a prescribed measure of spices. Use a nonstick pan for ease of preparation.

How To Prepare Thick And Soupy Matar Ka Nimona Recipe