Light on the stomach with a spicy flavour, the Biryani Shorba is your biryani accompaniment, that does not taste quite like the potato kurma, and mirchi ka salan. Although slightly similar to the South Indian Rasam, the spices that go into the making of the dish and the method of preparation are different. In Persian language, Shorba means soup and hence its origin probably dates back to ancient Persian or Indian times.

Shorba, is not soup like in consistency but relatively thinner. Adding vegetable stock to it, makes it doubly dense and rich in taste. Stock tastes incomparably good and although adding just water imparts its own taste and changes the flavour a bit. Serve it with chapatis or rice or greens and grains. You can also use it as a sandwich stuffing to double your fun.

How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe