Advertisement
Home » how to prepare the spicy rich biryani shorba recipe

How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe


Light on the stomach with a spicy flavour, the Biryani Shorba is your biryani accompaniment, that does not taste quite like the potato kurma, and mirchi ka salan. Although slightly similar to the South Indian Rasam, the spices that go into the making of the dish and the method of preparation are different. In Persian language, Shorba means soup and hence its origin probably dates back to ancient Persian or Indian times.

Shorba, is not soup like in consistency but relatively thinner. Adding vegetable stock to it, makes it doubly dense and rich in taste. Stock tastes incomparably good and although adding just water imparts its own taste and changes the flavour a bit. Serve it with chapatis or rice or greens and grains. You can also use it as a sandwich stuffing to double your fun.

How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe
How To Prepare The Spicy Rich Biryani Shorba Recipe
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Side dish/main course

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • For Masala:

    Peanuts-2 tbsp

    Sesame / til- 2 tbsp

    Onion (sliced)- ½

    Ginger garlic paste-1 tsp

    Tomato (sliced)-1

    Mint / Pudina (chopped)- 2 tbsp

    Water-½ cup

    Dry coconut-2 tbsp

    Oil-2 tsp

    For Gravy:

    Turmeric-¼ tsp

    Kashmiri chilli powder-¾ tsp

    Coriander powder-½ tsp

    Cumin powder-¼ tsp

    Garam masala-½ tspOil-2 tbsp

    Cumin / jeera- 1 tsp

    Cinnamon-1 inch

    Cardamom-2 pods

    Bay leaf-1

    Salt-¾ tsp

    Water-2 cup

    Coriander (finely chopped)- 2 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Roast2 tbsp peanuts till they are deskinned.

    2. Also roast2 tbsp sesame, 2 tbsp dry coconut on sim flame.

    3. Put them in a blender. Keep aside.

    4. Add to oil in the wok, onion cubes, and ginger garlic paste. Then add diced tomato and mint sprinkles. After tomatoes turn soft, add it to the blender and together blend adding half a cup of water.

    5. in a large pan, heat oil and sauté cumin cinnamon, cardamom and a bay leaf.

    6. Fold in the masala paste and sauté for a while.

    7. Add turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and salt. Wait till oil releases at the side of the pan.

    8. Add about 2 cups of water, mix, cover, boil until oil floats on the gravy.

    9. Finally sprinkle coriander and serve along with biryani or Pulao.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 4
  • Carbs - 15g
  • Fat - 14g
  • Protein - 4g
  • Fiber - 10g

More VEG News

Read More About: veg shorba biryani recipes
Other articles published on December 12, 2022

Have a great day!
Read more...