How To Prepare The Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe

This rich creamy gravy of Punjabi origin is quite popular and is notable for two types of onion pastes used in the preparation. While originally this recipe is made with Khoya instead of paneer, this variation given below is a winner because it gives a refreshingly good taste.

Serving it with Lachcha paratha chapati and naan, you are surely going to stay oblivious to the surroundings till the last spoonful on the plate is finished, till you come back with a thud to reality. This recipe is unique for two of its innovative efforts. It makes use of basic gravy paste apart from the regular ingredients that are used, and this will enhance the flavour manifold. This also happens to be the much-guarded secret recipe that makes the restaurant recipes taste the way they actually do.

How To Prepare The Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy

Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe