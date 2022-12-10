Bebinca, the popular cake that comes in layers, with a subtle mix of coconut, spices and ghee, is an unmatched dish in taste and uniqueness that has swept off several connoisseurs at the first serving.

Bebinca is essentially a pudding cake that originates from Goa and takes a special place as a Christmas and special -occasion dish. Plenty of eggs coconuts and warm spices go into its making, all it requires are very few ingredients, time, and a lot of your patience as you have to bring together the Bebinca in many baked soft ghee-soaked layers. Coconut traces and cardamon flavour lingers after the Bebinca melts in to your mouth.

Traditionally, this cake is made in an earthen pot over a fire fed by coconut husks and to bake 7-16 layers may take longer than imagined. People use ovens to make this after preparing which, offer these succulent layers on a platter accompanied by the other choicest delicacies of Goa such as spritz cookies, nankatai, tutti frutti cake, kulkul, and marzipan. Family restaurants serve this with vanilla ice cream and a strong cup of coffee. Chefs all around the world have tried some twists to this recipe such as bebinca-flavoured cheesecakes and so on.

How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe