How To Prepare Tangy Tofu Jalfrezi Recipe

1. Drizzle a little ghee into the pan, and gently toss the tofu chunks into it.

2. Roast Tofu on both sides till you get a golden colour. Once done, transfer it to a bowl.

3. Heat a little ghee in the pan and add jeera and dry chillies. When they sizzle, then add the remaining ingredients such as onions, capsicum, tomato, salt, and roasted tofu.

4. Keep tossing it till the edges of the vegetables become golden.

5. Add ginger and garlic paste and keep it on medium-high flame till everything comes together and the oil separates.

6. Add water, tomato puree, lime juice and bring it to a boil.

7. In a pan toast some fenugreek leaves and add to the mix. Finally, sprinkle a little sugar and ghee and stir it once more.

8. Rest it for 2 minutes and serve it with bread or rice of your choice.

9. You can garnish it with ingredients of your choice.