How To Prepare Tangy Pudina Lemonade Recipe

This is actually a god-send cool respite for the scorching summertime. However, it is not a bad idea to understand the know-how for this recipe much beforehand as knowledge is power (and you can wield it at the right time in the right place). It refreshes you at any point you taste it and it tastes heavenly anytime.
Pudina has a very refreshing aura about it, and when you open a pack of pudina leaves, the aroma just stuns your senses and induces energy into you. This is a punchy sherbet that is meant for a relatively tiring day or when you just come back from an outdoor game. Ideal panacea for indigestion, cough and cold, the nutrient rich ingredients of this drink are time tested to freshen you up.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Lemonade
Serves: 2
• Pudina Leaves- 2 Cups
• Lime Juice- ½
• Grated Jaggery- 6 Tbsp
• Fennel Seed Powder (Saunf)- 1 Tbsp
• Cumin Seed Powder (Jeera)- 1 Tbsp
• Hing- 1pinch
• Chat Masala-1 Tbsp
• Salt- A Pinch
1. Remove the mint leaves from stems and wash it very well.
2. Combine all ingredients in the blender with only ½ cup of water till it forms a nice and smooth puree.
3. Add remaining water and swirl again 2-3 times or till just all get incorporated.
4. Using a mesh strainer, strain and dispose the leftover pulp.
5. Keep your water chilled in the refrigerator to mix with the above or use ice cubes,
6. Stir everything well before you serve, in case you have refrigerated your juice.
7. Now serve into glasses and toss in some ice-cubes. If garnished with lime, it completes the picture.
- serves - 2
- Energy - 29 kCal
- Fat - 0.3 gm
- Protein - 0.9 gm
- Total Carbohydrates - 6.5 gm
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Sugar - 4.5 gms
- Fibre - 1.6 gms