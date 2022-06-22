An Unusual Recipe You Will Fall In Love With: How To Prepare Smoked Flour Coated Chicken Wings

There are many recipes and cooking techniques available online that one can try every day. Nowadays, recipes are not only limited to recipe books, but digital platforms too, where a lot of food bloggers and home cooks try and create a lot of experimental recipes and post them online.
One among them is smoked flour-coated chicken wings. Yes, you heard that right. Here is the recipe for deep fried chicken wings prepared by coating a layer of flour that is smoked in a barbeque grill. Usually, people barbecue chicken to give it a smokey flavor, but here, the flour is smoked and then added to the recipe.
Take a look at the recipe.
How To Prepare Smoked Flour-Coated Chicken Wings?
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
35 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian
Serves: 2 (4-5 pieces)
Ingredients
- A pound of chicken wings or 453.6 grams (around 4-5 chicken wing pieces will come in 453.6 g)
- A cup of buttermilk.
- A cup of flour.
- Half teaspoons of black pepper, dried oregano, red chili powder, dried rosemary, dried sage, dried thyme, cayenne pepper, white pepper and onion powder.
- Divide the aforementioned spices into two halves; one half for seasoning chicken and other for seasoning flour.
- A teaspoon of lemon zest.
- Four garlic cloves, minced.
- A tablespoon of any hot sauce.
- Oil for frying.
- Salt to taste.
How to Prepare
- In a bowl, add chicken wings and one-half of all the spices.
- Mix them well.
- Add lemon zest, garlic cloves and hot sauce.
- Add buttermilk and make sure that all the chicken pieces are dipped well.
- Let them marinate in the refrigerator for around 3-4 hours.
- Prepare the barbecue.
- On a barbecue pan or tray (with no holes), put the flour and BBQ for around 3-4 minutes.
- This will help the flour get the smokey flavour.
- Take the flour out and season it with the remaining half of the spices.
- Separate the chicken pieces one by one from the buttermilk and cover all the sides with the seasoned flour.
- Let the pieces sit for around 10 minutes.
- By the time, heat the oil and prepare for frying.
- Deep fry chicken pieces until they are golden-brown.
- Serve hot with green chutney or sauce.
Instructions
- After frying, put the chicken pieces over a paper towel to allow excess oil to get soaked up.
Nutritional Information
- People - 2 (4-5 pieces)
- Calories - 1262
- Protein - 66 g
- Carbohydrates - 55.7 g
- Fiber - 2.5 g