You might have heard of even prepared the popular Ratatouille with Grilled Cottage Cheese steak at home. Here is an easy version of the French favourite that makes for a wholesome weeknight dinner. The Ratatouille is power packed with a combination of vegetables and cottage cheese that provides the amount of protein that is direly needed in the diet.

This dish is ideal for a Christmas dinner wherein it is prepared much before the dinner and readied to serve it piping hot. Serve Ratatouille on the platter upon which you place the cottage cheese steak.

How To Prepare Ratatouille With Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Recipe

Ratatouille with Grilled Cottage Cheese