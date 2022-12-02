How To Prepare Protein rich Usal/Sundal Recipe

Adjudged as the best vegan protein dish in the world, the good old usal or sundal or missal is an immunity boosting mood elevating food rich in fibre, antioxidants and amino acids. Diabetic and heart-friendly sprouts are regarded as a good diet that promotes weight loss.

Known to increase the production of HDL (good cholesterol) and lower total cholesterol in the body, Usal can be made with a variety of beans or legumes. It is a traditional grandma's recipe that is still relevant for its carbohydrate-free and healthful content that can be experimented with. Rich in diuretic and astringent properties, it is also known to effectively control fever and cholesterol levels. It is a full meal in itself and can be tried on a busy day. Here are two variations of this traditional recipe with a different set of masala ingredients to tantalize your taste buds. Check out the recipe here.

Protein rich Usal/Sundal recipe