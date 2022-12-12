Advertisement
How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe


Thukpa, a Himalayan noodle soup, and a staple dish in the areas of Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India is basically a non-vegetarian dish that tastes good with meat, especially with the lean chicken variety.

Since it is a heart-warming dish for the Himachal people, it is named as 'Thuk', a (heart) warming dish. Bhutanese use buckwheat noodles in their spicier version of Thukpa while the Nepalese throw in some chillies or even garam masala to add to the fiery quotient. Otherwise, it is not very spicy and is well-loved by kids.

Thukpa is originally buckwheat noodles converted into a curry and flavoured with dry fish or meat. Sikkimese pair it with their Momos and relish them. It is a household name in Ladakh where people prepare their own signature recipe variation. You could use any kind of noodles instead of the Hakka. Add more water to dilute the soup if it thickens. Simmer adding more salt and pepper before serving.

Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
30M
Total Time
1 Hours0 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: appetiser/noodle soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Veggie Hakka Noodles - 1 packet

    Garlic cloves - 2

    Soy Sauce - 2 tsp

    Vegetable broth - 4 cups

    Dal Water - 1 cup

    Oil - 2 tsp

    Chopped Onion - ¼ cup

    String Beans - 5 to 6

    Carrot - 1 piece

    Chopped Cabbage - ¼ cup

    Spring onions - 2 + for garnishing

    cumin powder - ½ tsp

    Garam Masala - ¼ tsp

    Salt - 1.5 tsp

    Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

    Sweet Chilli Sauce - 3 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Cook the noodles as per the instructions, and chop the vegetables.

    2. Heat oil in a wok and add onion diced, and garlic chopped.

    3. Add the other vegetables and salt, mix and cook for a while.

    4. Now add garam masala, sweet chilly sauce, soy sauce, dal water and vegetable broth and let it simmer.

    5. Now add sprinkles of coriander, mix well, turn the simmer on and wait for 5 minutes

    6. Finally, add cumin powder and cooked noodles. Mix and simmer for 3 minutes.

    7. Salt and spice along with pepper powder

    8. Serve with green onion for garnish.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • Peope - 4
  • Cal - 425 cals
  • Fat - 16g
  • Protein - 14g
  • Carbs - 52g
  • Fiber - 7g

