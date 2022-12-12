Thukpa, a Himalayan noodle soup, and a staple dish in the areas of Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India is basically a non-vegetarian dish that tastes good with meat, especially with the lean chicken variety.

Since it is a heart-warming dish for the Himachal people, it is named as 'Thuk', a (heart) warming dish. Bhutanese use buckwheat noodles in their spicier version of Thukpa while the Nepalese throw in some chillies or even garam masala to add to the fiery quotient. Otherwise, it is not very spicy and is well-loved by kids.

Thukpa is originally buckwheat noodles converted into a curry and flavoured with dry fish or meat. Sikkimese pair it with their Momos and relish them. It is a household name in Ladakh where people prepare their own signature recipe variation. You could use any kind of noodles instead of the Hakka. Add more water to dilute the soup if it thickens. Simmer adding more salt and pepper before serving.

How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe