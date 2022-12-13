How To Prepare Nutrient dense Radish Kofta Recipe

1. Separate the Radish from its leaves, peel, grate, squeeze and extract the water from it.

2. Now add gram flour, chilli powder, salt, chopped green chillies, and coriander powder to the radish in a bowl and mix well.

3. Now heat oil in the pan on the medium flame. Make koftas from the radish mixture and deep fry them till golden brown.

4. Now pour 2-3 spoons of oil in another pan, and add cumin, asafoetida, ginger garlic paste and let it cook.

5. Now add cubed tomatoes, coriander powder, turmeric, and fry.

6. When oil floats at the sides, add curd, little water and cook. Add salt and Koftas to the gravy and cook for one minute. Mix in some garam masala and cover the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes.

7. Turn off the gas and garnish with coriander sprinkles