Radish Kofta is a nutrient dense tasty winter vegetable whose uses are too numerous to mention. Radish is required to keep a healthy gut, and to reduce the blood pressure. Also known to prevent cancer and diabetes, it has a beneficial effect on your skin. Apart from Salads, and Parathas, Radishes can be the top most used ingredients for koftas as well.
They contribute their unique flavour and nutrients to any dish that they are a part of. Lunch and dinner surely sound exciting with this preparation on the menu. A perfect side dish for your rotis, puris, pulao and ghee rice, it does not require painstaking efforts to prepare it. This is truly meant for unexpected guests who arrive just when you are caught unprepared, in no mood for making an elaborate dinner for anyone.
How To Prepare Nutrient dense Radish Kofta Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: side dish/dinner/healthy
Serves: 3
- Gram flour - 4-5 tsp
- Tomato - 1
- Curd - 3 tbsp
- Green coriander leaves - 2-3 tbsp
- Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp
- Green chili - 2-3
- Ginger paste - 1/2 tsp
- Garlic paste - 1/2 tsp
- Coriander Powder - 1 tsp
- Red chili powder - 1 tsp
- Turmeric - 1/2 tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Asafoetida - 1 pinch
- Oil - as required
- Salt - as per taste
1. Separate the Radish from its leaves, peel, grate, squeeze and extract the water from it.
2. Now add gram flour, chilli powder, salt, chopped green chillies, and coriander powder to the radish in a bowl and mix well.
3. Now heat oil in the pan on the medium flame. Make koftas from the radish mixture and deep fry them till golden brown.
4. Now pour 2-3 spoons of oil in another pan, and add cumin, asafoetida, ginger garlic paste and let it cook.
5. Now add cubed tomatoes, coriander powder, turmeric, and fry.
6. When oil floats at the sides, add curd, little water and cook. Add salt and Koftas to the gravy and cook for one minute. Mix in some garam masala and cover the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes.
7. Turn off the gas and garnish with coriander sprinkles
- People - 3
- Energy - 153 calories
- Fat - 2.5 gm
- Protein - 10.2 gm
- Carbohydrates - 25 gm
- Cholesterol - 0
- Fiber - 4.6 gm