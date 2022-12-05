How To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe

Matar Paneer with Khoya, just a mention of which get you drooling over the creamy and buttery feel of the dish, is the most common but eternal favourite that you always get to see in North Indian restaurants.

The most popular dish, Khoya mutter paneer, is very easy to cook step by step and suits those palates with a marked liking for layers of butter that melt into the mouth the moment you slurp it in.

If you are worried about the amount of fat that went in, after you consume it, don't worry as you can use homemade khoya using skimmed milk in 5 min. Paneer can easily be replaced with tofu if you need a healthy alternative. Khoya adds its own rich layers of taste and a heavenly flavour to the Mutter Paneer dish which you can prepare in a jiffy and savour. Let us add a butterlicious flavour to the menu for the main course and uplift our spirits at Christmas, New Year or on your favourite occasions. Let us read the recipe here.

How To Prepare Tasty Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe

