1. Soak soya chunks in hot water for around 10 minutes so that they expand.

2. Now drain the hot water and rinse with cold water. Squeeze out excess water.

3. Pour these chunks into a bowl to which you add in chili powder, garam masala and salt. Toss well and keep aside.

4. Heat up a tablespoon of oil in a skillet. Once it is hot, toss in diced onion and saute for 3-4 minutes. Then add garlic and fry for another minute.

5. Now, add all the remaining ingredients. Boil the mixture and then bring it to simmer for about 10 minutes.

6. Lastly, toss in your soya chunks and stir it well. Cook for several minutes, until the mixture dries up.