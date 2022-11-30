An extremely popular version of rich creamy tea and a mass favourite of Hyderabad, Irani Chai (Irani Tea, Hyderabadi Dum Chai) with its exotic Persian origin, never failed to impress the tea connoisseur.

Try this time-tested creaminess of Khoya or Mawa that blends in perfectly with the spiciness of Cinnamon and green cardamom and the black Assam tea powder, to whip up a sweet-tasting tea that lasts more than it should inside your palate. The sweet and creamy feel of this concoction is unforgettable.

The only downside to this tea is that the exact measurements of these ingredients are a carefully guarded secret that these chai makers at the shops hesitate to share. Despite this, this tea recipe has gained immense popularity and tastes like heaven when prepared even at home.In case Mawa is not available for the moment, you can try substituting it with dry milk powder although it is a not-so-good alternative to Khoya/Mawa. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe

