How To Prepare How To Prepare Maharashtrian Sweet Anarse Recipe

Anarsa or Anarse is a favourite traditional sweet recipe that every Maharashtrian is fond of. Anarse is an indispensable part of every Maharashtrian's history and upbringing, reminding you of Diwali whenever it is made.

Anarse is a dish prepared on festive occasions and this mouthwatering recipe is based on a combination of banana, rice and jaggery fried in ghee. The mashed banana adds the expected flavour. Deep friend Anarse can be stored for days on end if prepared correctly. Cooking time is shorter than the time taken to prepare the ingredients. Check out the recipe here!

